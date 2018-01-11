One Travel Destination to Rule Them All

Hobbiton in Matamata New Zealand may very well be one of the most magical places on earth. It was the real set for the Lord of the Ring movies–perfectly perched in the unique farmland hills of the north island. The attention to detail is unreal–you can’t help but get butterflies in your stomach as you wander around.

At the end of the tour, you get to have a drink (and maybe a meat pie) and The Green Dragon Inn. Good George, a local brewing company, came up with the different varieties they offer there.

As you make your drive to and from this amazing destination, keep your eyes peeled. It’s one heck of a beautiful drive, and it doesn’t hurt to blast the LOTR soundtrack on your adventure. It also doesn’t hurt to mask your excitement from the locals a bit. Most of them are over the craze to visit NZ’s LOTR sites.