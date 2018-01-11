One Travel Destination to Rule Them All

Hobbiton in Matamata New Zealand may very well be one of the most magical places on earth. It was the real set for the Lord of the Ring movies–perfectly perched in the unique farmland hills of the north island. The attention to detail is unreal–you can’t help but get butterflies in your stomach as you wander around.
At the end of the tour, you get to have a drink (and maybe a meat pie) and The Green Dragon Inn. Good George, a local brewing company, came up with the different varieties they offer there.
As you make your drive to and from this amazing destination, keep your eyes peeled. It’s one heck of a beautiful drive, and it doesn’t hurt to blast the LOTR soundtrack on your adventure. It also doesn’t hurt to mask your excitement from the locals a bit. Most of them are over the craze to visit NZ’s LOTR sites.
Damn so it really exists? When i was watching Lord of the Rings i thought it was fiction! I really wanna go there. Awesome pics
It does exist! and it’s so wonderful! Thanks for stopping by.
Verdant. Love the carved dragon. “Let there be dragons!” Was the beer good?
The beer was good! I got one to go but it exploded in my suitcase.
Thank you to let us have a glance on this amazing Hobbit’s Land !!
Reblogged this on My Daily Pictures, Words & Music.
I had no idea that Hobbiton was some place that could be visited. That is amazing. Thank you for sharing all those wonderful photographs. Great post.
Wow. How cute. Its beautiful. Incredibly beautiful place 💛
wonderful! Fantasy in real!
Beautiful pics mam
Magical indeed! Good to know this place truely exists.
Oh my goodness! I have to admit that I am extremely jealous of you right now! But I am also glad that you got to enjoy such a wonderful place! It’s my dream to travel there and visit Hobbiton. I mean, it’s Hobbiton, if given half a chance, I would live there. 😛
So, so picturesque! The reflection of the doors is just great!
I rely like hope to see more of it in time to come and do keep me up to date on what is going on with you.!!
Fantastic pictures!! Stunningly beautiful countryside! My mother was a big fan of the Beatrix Potter series of children’s books and loved to read them to my sister and I when we were young. They all take place in a setting that, in my mind’s eye, has always looked like this……with all the cute little doors hiding in the sides of hills, etc. Brought back those memories for me. Great post! 🙂
Great pics!! Thanks!! It looks like an awesome place to visit!
It’s beautiful ! And very strange
WOW!
I miss hobbits.
Great .
Enchanting.
Reblogged this on Politica, cultura, religião e musica.
Reblogged this on Observateur and commented:
Beautiful story and beautiful veritable country. Do have beautiful dreams!
Amazing pictures! Definitely already on my bucket list.
Fantastic! Can’t believe it’s a real place! Definitely want to go 🙂
wow