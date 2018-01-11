for the love of nike

One Travel Destination to Rule Them All

Hobbiton in Matamata New Zealand may very well be one of the most magical places on earth. It was the real set for the Lord of the Ring movies–perfectly perched in the unique farmland hills of the north island. The attention to detail is unreal–you can’t help but get butterflies in your stomach as you wander around.

At the end of the tour, you get to have a drink (and maybe a meat pie) and The Green Dragon Inn. Good George, a local brewing company, came up with the different varieties they offer there.

As you make your drive to and from this amazing destination, keep your eyes peeled. It’s one heck of a beautiful drive, and it doesn’t hurt to blast the LOTR soundtrack on your adventure. It also doesn’t hurt to mask your excitement from the locals a bit. Most of them are over the craze to visit NZ’s LOTR sites.

  10. bookwormmuse

    Oh my goodness! I have to admit that I am extremely jealous of you right now! But I am also glad that you got to enjoy such a wonderful place! It’s my dream to travel there and visit Hobbiton. I mean, it’s Hobbiton, if given half a chance, I would live there. 😛

  13. teresam61

    Fantastic pictures!! Stunningly beautiful countryside! My mother was a big fan of the Beatrix Potter series of children’s books and loved to read them to my sister and I when we were young. They all take place in a setting that, in my mind’s eye, has always looked like this……with all the cute little doors hiding in the sides of hills, etc. Brought back those memories for me. Great post! 🙂

